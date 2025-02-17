Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF) Short Interest Update

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:JRFIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 18.2% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Price Performance

Shares of Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment stock remained flat at $581.57 on Monday. Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment has a 12 month low of $581.57 and a 12 month high of $692.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $581.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.21.

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Company Profile

Japan Metropolitan Fund Investment Corporation (JMF) has been listed on the Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) Section on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Securities code: 8953) as Japan Retail Fund in March 2002. It was the first investment corporation in Japan to specifically target retail property assets.

