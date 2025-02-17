Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPRGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 24.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on JSPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jasper Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JSPR. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jasper Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 52,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jasper Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

JSPR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.08. 477,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,338. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.

