Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Down 15.5% in January

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a drop of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Approximately 24.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
A number of analysts have issued reports on JSPR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Jasper Therapeutics from $68.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Jasper Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.44.
JSPR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.08. 477,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,338. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $31.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.11.
Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. The company's lead product candidate is briquilimab, which is in clinical development as a novel therapeutic antibody that clears hematopoietic stem cells from bone marrow in patients prior to undergoing allogeneic stem cell therapy or stem cell gene therapy.
