JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in January

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,777,500 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 1,557,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,775.0 days.

JD Logistics Stock Performance

JDLGF stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. JD Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.

Get JD Logistics alerts:

JD Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

JD Logistics, Inc, an investment holding company, provides integrated supply chain solutions and logistics services in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers warehousing and distribution, express and freight delivery; courier; air cargo; line-haul transportation and last-mile delivery; bulky item, cold chain, and cross-border logistics; freight forwarder; and domestic and international transportation and delivery services, as well as technology and consulting services.

Receive News & Ratings for JD Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.