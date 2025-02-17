JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF) Short Interest Up 14.1% in January

JD Logistics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDLGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,777,500 shares, an increase of 14.1% from the January 15th total of 1,557,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 17,775.0 days.
JD Logistics Stock Performance
JDLGF stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.30. JD Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.18.
JD Logistics Company Profile
