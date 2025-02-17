JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

VYM stock opened at $133.77 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $113.00 and a one year high of $135.07. The firm has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.75.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.