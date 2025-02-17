JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,964 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in International Business Machines by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

NYSE IBM opened at $260.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.08 and its 200 day moving average is $219.45. The company has a market capitalization of $241.01 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.62 and a fifty-two week high of $265.72.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 9.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $231.44.

Check Out Our Latest Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.