JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.35 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,039 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $16,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Dakota Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. waypoint wealth counsel grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 27,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 5,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $106.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $103.85 and a 200-day moving average of $98.31. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.