JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 10,040 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 698,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,040 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $43,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJH. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 783.6% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.90 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

