JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 8,734 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,734 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 323.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 321.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 526,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 401,943 shares during the period. FIDELIS iM LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. FIDELIS iM LLC now owns 119,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7,554.9% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 762,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,255,000 after purchasing an additional 752,771 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $27.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.57. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.