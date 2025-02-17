JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spinnaker Trust grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 7,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 5,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 52,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.39.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC opened at $79.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $265.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $81.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.58 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 29.74%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

