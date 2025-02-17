JNBA Financial Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7,870.3% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,100,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,840,000 after buying an additional 1,086,489 shares during the period. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 280,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,152,000 after purchasing an additional 33,604 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.