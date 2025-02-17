JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Trading Up 0.1% – Here’s What Happened

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $279.23 and last traded at $276.61. Approximately 5,685,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 9,537,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.78.

The company has a market capitalization of $778.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.02 and a 200 day moving average of $232.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 3,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $838,763.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,092,622.80. This represents a 6.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Chase & Co.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

