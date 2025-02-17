JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Position Boosted by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 131.2% in the third quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 737.2% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% in the third quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPI opened at $59.17 on Monday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $54.77 and a one year high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

