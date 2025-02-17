Karelian Diamond Resources (LON:KDR) Stock Price Up 22.9% – Here’s What Happened

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc (LON:KDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 22.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1.43 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.43 ($0.02). 299,536 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 287,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.16 ($0.01).

Karelian Diamond Resources Trading Up 22.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.39. The firm has a market cap of £2.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.93.

Karelian Diamond Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc engages in the exploration and development of diamond deposits. It holds interests in the Lahtojoki diamond project located in the KuopioKaavi region in Finland; and the Seitaperä diamondiferous kimberlite pipe and the Riihivaara diamond projects situated in the Kuhmo area, Finland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karelian Diamond Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.