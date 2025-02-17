KBR (KBR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share and revenue of $2.00 billion for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of KBR opened at $51.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.36. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.83. KBR has a one year low of $51.32 and a one year high of $72.60.

Several analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup cut their price target on KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on KBR from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

