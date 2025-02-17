Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Kemira Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOYJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, an increase of 12.5% from the January 15th total of 26,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Kemira Oyj Price Performance
KOYJF remained flat at $20.00 during trading on Monday. Kemira Oyj has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.44.
Kemira Oyj Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Kemira Oyj
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Airbnb’s Earnings: Sky High Results, Grounded Guidance?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Kyndryl Soars on AI, Cybersecurity Growth—What’s Next?
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Conflicting Signals: Tempus AI’s Stock Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Kemira Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemira Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.