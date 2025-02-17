Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Analysts

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Kering to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

Kering Trading Up 2.2 %

Kering Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:PPRUY opened at $29.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Kering has a 12 month low of $21.69 and a 12 month high of $47.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 13th.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

