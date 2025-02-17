Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Down 13.3% in January

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
KRYAY opened at $103.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average is $98.59. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $105.21.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.
Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.
