Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Short Interest Down 13.3% in January

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 13.3% from the January 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Kerry Group Price Performance

KRYAY opened at $103.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.14 and its 200-day moving average is $98.59. Kerry Group has a 1-year low of $79.21 and a 1-year high of $105.21.

Get Kerry Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Kerry Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Kerry Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.