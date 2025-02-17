Keystone Financial Services Has $792,000 Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 101.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total value of $2,158,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,590.89. This trade represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Barclays cut their price objective on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Up 2.5 %

ADI opened at $214.61 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.57 and a twelve month high of $244.14. The firm has a market cap of $106.47 billion, a PE ratio of 65.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.68.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 111.85%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.