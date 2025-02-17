Keystone Financial Services Purchases 369 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Keystone Financial Services grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 0.5% of Keystone Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 457.5% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 203.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2,709.1% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $150.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $151.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.21.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.24% and a negative return on equity of 120.08%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 119.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Philip Morris International from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $749,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,354.12. The trade was a 19.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

