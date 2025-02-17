Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 33,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 36,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.14.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.61 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.12.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.29%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $502,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 861,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,048,707.32. This trade represents a 2.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,100 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

