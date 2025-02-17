KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Shares Sold by Rational Advisors LLC

Rational Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,703,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,486,977,000 after purchasing an additional 481,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,432,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,059,859,000 after buying an additional 60,147 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,808,390 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,194,840,000 after buying an additional 124,257 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,589,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,768,788,000 after acquiring an additional 355,837 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,251,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,469,199,000 after acquiring an additional 165,631 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of KKR & Co. Inc. to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.43.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $140.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.55. The company has a market cap of $125.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.92 and a 1-year high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

