Klaviyo (KVYO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share and revenue of $257.24 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Klaviyo Stock Down 2.1 %

KVYO opened at $47.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.17 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $37.29. Klaviyo has a 52-week low of $21.26 and a 52-week high of $49.55.

Get Klaviyo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KVYO shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Klaviyo in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Klaviyo from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Klaviyo has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Klaviyo news, CFO Amanda Whalen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $687,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 376,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,277,197. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Eric Rowland sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $181,621.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 260,403 shares in the company, valued at $10,426,536.12. The trade was a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,720,953 over the last 90 days. 53.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Klaviyo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Klaviyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klaviyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.