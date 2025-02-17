KLCM Advisors Inc. Has $12.34 Million Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

KLCM Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 453,744 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 31,650 shares during the quarter. Halliburton makes up about 1.4% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $12,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 4.4% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,610 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Halliburton by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 154,210 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 28.8% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.5 %

HAL stock opened at $26.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.89. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $25.16 and a fifty-two week high of $41.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.03%.

In other Halliburton news, CFO Eric Carre sold 141,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total transaction of $3,689,712.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,321,149.13. This trade represents a 52.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Griffin Securities lowered shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.42.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

