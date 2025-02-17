KLCM Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 66.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,435 shares during the quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,691,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,847,000 after purchasing an additional 65,110 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,593,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,880,000 after purchasing an additional 92,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,512,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,260,000 after purchasing an additional 512,429 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,216,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,518,000 after purchasing an additional 14,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,604,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,363,000 after purchasing an additional 771,919 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LNT shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.39.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.51. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $64.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.68%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

