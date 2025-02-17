KLCM Advisors Inc. Makes New $7.83 Million Investment in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 74,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,825,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,879,385 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $524,942,000 after buying an additional 125,852 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,955,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $417,814,000 after acquiring an additional 218,688 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,569,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $277,357,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,752,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,161,000 after purchasing an additional 577,320 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,006,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $108,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.15.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Up 0.6 %

ZBH stock opened at $100.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.69 and a 1-year high of $133.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 21.57%.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

