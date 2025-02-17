KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,000 Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oklo in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Oklo during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oklo Stock Performance

NYSE OKLO opened at $52.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $59.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Oklo from $27.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Oklo in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Oklo from $10.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Oklo from $26.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 230,569 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $4,982,596.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,543,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,056,066.85. This trade represents a 1.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Kinzley acquired 5,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,750. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Company Profile

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

