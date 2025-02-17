Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Down 21.1% in January

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Koç Holding A.S. Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Koç Holding A.S. stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24.
About Koç Holding A.S.
