Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Short Interest Down 21.1% in January

Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the January 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Koç Holding A.S. Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Koç Holding A.S. stock opened at $21.84 on Monday. Koç Holding A.S. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.11 and a 200 day moving average of $26.24.

About Koç Holding A.S.

Koç Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, wind, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

