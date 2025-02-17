Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,040,000 shares, an increase of 14.0% from the January 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PHG shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Koninklijke Philips Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of PHG traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.16. 924,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,377. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of -67.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20. Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,138,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,859,000 after buying an additional 35,935 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,290,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,624,000 after acquiring an additional 85,994 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,222,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,321 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,608,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,734,000 after purchasing an additional 430,757 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,673,000 after purchasing an additional 303,428 shares during the period. 13.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

