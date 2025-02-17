L.M. Kohn & Company Decreases Stock Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUM opened at $147.80 on Monday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.13 and a 12 month high of $149.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.53. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 54.41%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.06, for a total transaction of $522,883.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,474,708.10. This trade represents a 2.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.37.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

