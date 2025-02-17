L.M. Kohn & Company Has $384,000 Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

L.M. Kohn & Company decreased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $311,000.

Shares of FTXL stock opened at $89.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $326.02 million, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.45 and a 200-day moving average of $90.05. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $78.34 and a one year high of $107.74.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1657 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

