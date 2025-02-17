L.M. Kohn & Company Sells 4,320 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

L.M. Kohn & Company cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 42.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 255.7% in the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $65.71 on Monday. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.61.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 67.51%.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.28.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

