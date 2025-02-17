Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Acquired by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 860.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,597 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,394.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,081,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 15,005,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,817,113,000 after purchasing an additional 94,086 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 827.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,160,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,668 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,120,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,539,413,000 after purchasing an additional 64,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1,488.8% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,069,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,843 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $132.50 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

LRCX stock opened at $82.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $68.87 and a 1 year high of $113.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

