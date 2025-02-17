Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the January 15th total of 22,500 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Patrick L. Alexander sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $490,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,969,391.05. This trade represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Scheopner sold 3,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total transaction of $78,385.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,418.39. This trade represents a 2.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 237,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 43,401 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 127,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP increased its holdings in Landmark Bancorp by 78.1% in the third quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 67,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 29,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of LARK stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,699. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.16 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.78 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 0.46. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

Landmark Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This is a boost from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Landmark Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, such as automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

