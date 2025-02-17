Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 18.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,482,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,474,238,000 after purchasing an additional 999,164 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,733,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,799,196,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,421,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $542,387,000 after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,412,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $542,711,000 after purchasing an additional 78,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,124,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $382,421,000 after purchasing an additional 40,825 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $450.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $430.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.00.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 15,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $6,275,198.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,253.60. This trade represents a 35.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SHW opened at $356.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $352.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $282.09 and a 12 month high of $400.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

