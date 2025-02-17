Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,585,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $267,935,000 after buying an additional 207,200 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,296,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,648,000 after purchasing an additional 536,818 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Enbridge by 32.6% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,302,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,880,000 after purchasing an additional 319,907 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Enbridge by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 631,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 49,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 8.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 188,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ENB. TD Securities began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $59.00) on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Enbridge Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of ENB stock opened at $43.13 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $45.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 121.76%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.