Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,557,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 9,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 130,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 343.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,359,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,950,000 after purchasing an additional 135,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

KDP opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.61 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KDP. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab acquired 3,619,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $120,677,464.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 218,063,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,270,236,389.86. This trade represents a 1.69 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.