Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Has $586,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,117 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 938.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,904,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,972 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sanofi by 28,890.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,429,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,366,000 after buying an additional 1,424,289 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,295,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,715,000 after buying an additional 664,455 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sanofi by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,172,000 after acquiring an additional 399,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Sanofi by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,407,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,106,000 after acquiring an additional 395,744 shares during the period. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $138.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.45. Sanofi has a 12-month low of $45.22 and a 12-month high of $58.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

