Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter valued at about $437,150,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Chemed by 23.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 238,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,401,000 after purchasing an additional 45,917 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 25.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,752,000 after buying an additional 29,445 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 3,147.2% during the third quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 29,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after buying an additional 29,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 143.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 42,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,401,000 after buying an additional 24,912 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Price Performance

NYSE CHE opened at $553.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.48. Chemed Co. has a 1 year low of $512.12 and a 1 year high of $654.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $542.34 and its 200 day moving average is $564.65.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 10.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. StockNews.com raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chemed from $697.00 to $633.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $1,145,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,270,755.95. The trade was a 1.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian C. Judkins acquired 145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $519.50 per share, for a total transaction of $75,327.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,721. This represents a 9.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

