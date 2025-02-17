Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $373,000 Investment in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. Financial Guidance Group Inc. grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 478.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 202,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 167,132 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 10,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy CG LLC grew its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy CG LLC now owns 29,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter.

XONE stock opened at $49.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.67. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.98.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

