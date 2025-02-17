Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 91 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 388.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $59,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Globe Life by 67.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

In related news, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.91, for a total transaction of $1,016,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,591.35. This represents a 40.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $339,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,964.06. This trade represents a 36.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,678 shares of company stock valued at $8,799,822 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:GL opened at $121.80 on Monday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Globe Life from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Globe Life from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Globe Life in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.10.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

