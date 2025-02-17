Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Shares Down 2.7% – Time to Sell?

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) traded down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $419.70 and last traded at $423.15. 3,251,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 129% from the average session volume of 1,420,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $434.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Barclays cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $565.00 to $515.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $611.00 to $523.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $525.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.60.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LMT

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $477.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $532.77. The stock has a market cap of $99.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $1.09. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.30%.

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 109,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,267,000 after buying an additional 5,007 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $7,949,000. Family Management Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 5,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,797,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.