Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,065,900 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 918,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.1 days.

Logan Energy stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Logan Energy has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.

Logan Energy Company Profile

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

