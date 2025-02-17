Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Logan Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:LOECF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,065,900 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 918,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 40.1 days.
Logan Energy Price Performance
Logan Energy stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. Logan Energy has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.56.
Logan Energy Company Profile
