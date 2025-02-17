Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the January 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Loncor Gold Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LONCF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,427. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Loncor Gold has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.45.

Get Loncor Gold alerts:

About Loncor Gold

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Loncor Gold Inc, a gold exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal projects in the Ngayu greenstone belt in the northeast of the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Canada. It explores for gold and platinum deposits. The company holds 84.68% interest in the Adumbi project, which consist of two mining licenses covering an area of 361 square kilometers located within the Archaean Ngayu Greenstone Belt in the Ituri and Haut Uele provinces in northeastern Congo.

Receive News & Ratings for Loncor Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loncor Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.