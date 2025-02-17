Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the January 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Loncor Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LONCF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,427. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.91. Loncor Gold has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $0.45.
About Loncor Gold
