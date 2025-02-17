Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,418 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE:LOW opened at $251.88 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.80 and a 1 year high of $287.01. The stock has a market cap of $142.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $258.59.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.96.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

