Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 208,332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $51,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 159,742 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $43,290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,123 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 222,818 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,002,000 after purchasing an additional 18,383 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 40,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 774,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $209,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Quonta D. Vance sold 7,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.37, for a total transaction of $1,974,915.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,802.11. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $251.88 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.80 and a twelve month high of $287.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $255.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.11.

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.96.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

