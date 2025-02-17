Macroview Investment Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen Klingenstein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 86.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC now owns 675,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,063,000 after acquiring an additional 312,395 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15,767.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 270,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,769,000 after acquiring an additional 268,839 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,001,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 407,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,850,000 after acquiring an additional 110,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ocean Park Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,723,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VBK stock opened at $290.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $288.84 and a 200-day moving average of $276.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $304.59.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

