Macroview Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLOU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 61.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 196,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,050,000 after buying an additional 74,631 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 262.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 99,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 71,953 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $334,000. James J. Burns & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU opened at $25.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39. The stock has a market cap of $374.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $26.39.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

