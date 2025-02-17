Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.4% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $677,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the last quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the third quarter worth $1,606,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $301.84 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $244.57 and a twelve month high of $302.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.17. The company has a market capitalization of $452.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.