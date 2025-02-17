Macroview Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 672 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 56,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 160,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 362,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,796,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 37,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR opened at $117.09 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.14. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

