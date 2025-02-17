Macroview Investment Management LLC Purchases 95 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $196.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $175.71 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.46.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.